Lake Wales man accused of abusing chihuahua, throwing dog into bushes

LAKE WALES, Fla. — On Sunday night, a Lake Wales man told police he saw someone walking down his street strangling a dog by its leash.
That dog has not been found, but its owner has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty.
Cesar Cruz Sanchez, 36, told police he was angry at the dog because he found it laying in baby furniture.
In an interview with police, Sanchez admitted to pulling the dog up by the leash on Miami Street, shaking it and throwing it through some bushes in the direction of the pond. He told police he didn't believe the dog went into the pond.
The alleged abuse was captured on someone's home security camera. Police say Sanchez could be seen leaving the area, looking back several times.
Sanchez told police he wasn't sure if the dog was dead or alive but went back to find the dog because he wanted to "repent" for what he did.
The dog was not found.
Sanchez is charged with felony animal cruelty.
What other people are reading right now:
- Doctors question WHO announcement on asymptomatic COVID patients
- Coast Guard offloads $408 million in drugs at Port Everglades
- See the Moon, Saturn and Jupiter form a triangle tonight
- Florida police organization posts a job offer for fired, disciplined officers
- Florida sees five straight days of 1,000+ new coronavirus cases
- Florida congressman calls for military training reform after Bradenton soldier dies in South Korea
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter