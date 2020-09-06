Lake Wales man accused of abusing chihuahua, throwing dog into bushes

Police say Cesar Sanchez said he was mad at the dog for laying in baby furniture.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — On Sunday night, a Lake Wales man told police he saw someone walking down his street strangling a dog by its leash.

That dog has not been found, but its owner has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

Cesar Cruz Sanchez, 36, told police he was angry at the dog because he found it laying in baby furniture.

In an interview with police, Sanchez admitted to pulling the dog up by the leash on Miami Street, shaking it and throwing it through some bushes in the direction of the pond. He told police he didn't believe the dog went into the pond.

The alleged abuse was captured on someone's home security camera. Police say Sanchez could be seen leaving the area, looking back several times.

Sanchez told police he wasn't sure if the dog was dead or alive but went back to find the dog because he wanted to "repent" for what he did.

The dog was not found.

Sanchez is charged with felony animal cruelty.

