Deputies: Man shoots ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, before turning gun on himself

Deputies said the man was upset she broke up with him and began dating somebody else.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A man walked into a Lake Wales bar and shot his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend before shooting himself, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said 41-year-old Kevin Cooper walked into the Y'all Come Back Saloon Saturday night because he knew his ex-girlfriend would be there.

Cooper has been harassing her and called her several times before the shooting, deputies said. Cooper was upset she broke up with him and was dating somebody else, investigators said.

Authorities said Cooper knew she would be at the bar with her new boyfriend, and they believe he showed up there to shoot her.

Cooper walked into the bar, walked up to his ex-girlfriend and shot her, according to the sheriff's office. She was grazed by a bullet and had minor injuries, deputies said.

Deputies said Cooper also shot his ex's new boyfriend. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said Cooper shot himself and was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

“Domestic violence is extremely serious, and often affects more than just the two people involved. Luckily, in this instance, one of the victims was not critically injured – and we’re hopeful the other victim will survive. If you are in an abusive relationship, get help. There are resources available to help victims of domestic violence," said Sheriff Grady Judd.

According to law enforcement, Cooper’s prior criminal history includes 11 felonies for domestic violence battery, domestic violence kidnapping, domestic violence stalking, aggravated assault with a firearm, grand theft of a firearm, grand theft, burglary, dealing in stolen property, false verification to a pawn broker, and possession of methamphetamine.

10 Tampa Bay Cares: If you are experiencing domestic violence, there is help. You can call their crisis hotline: 813-247-7233. For more information, click here. If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide, you are not alone. You can always call 2-1-1, a free, anonymous hotline that is available 24/7.

