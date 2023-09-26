Lake Wales to expand bus route in efforts to improve area food, healthcare access

For people like Polk County resident Ray Davis, his Citrus Connection bus pass means more than just transportation – it's a lifeline.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — People living in the northwest neighborhood of Lake Wales are calling it a godsend.

Starting Oct. 1, bus service will be expanded in their neighborhood, connecting them with area supermarkets, activities and healthcare.

“My doctor, Mmy dentist, anywhere the bus goes, they take me,” Davis said.

Now, hundreds of people living in Lake Wales’ underserved northwest neighborhood will also have improved access to fresh food, medical care, goods and services.

It’s all thanks to an expansion of the Citrus Connection's No. 35 bus route.

“It's all about thinking, creatively and connecting residents to the area establishments that they need,” Lake Wales spokesman Eric Marshall said.

Marshall says a little over a year ago, the Florida Health Department in Polk County conducted a survey and found the city's northwest neighborhood was a food desert with inadequate access to fresh produce and healthcare.

So, city leaders worked with the county and public transportation to add more stops along the existing route No. 35.

Destinations will now include places like Publix, Walmart, Eagle Ridge Mall and the health department.

“So, it's all of your essential services right within a 45-minute loop,” Citrus Connection’s Erin Killebrew said.

Marquasia Bodison, who lives in the northwest neighborhood, says it will be a huge relief for single moms who don't have access to transportation, and older residents, too.

“I think it will benefit them a lot. A whole lot,” she said. “Because there's a lot of people around here who don't have cars or transportation to get from here to there. So, I think it'll be good.”

“They need the buses here,” Davis said.

This will mark the first time Lake Wales has had a bus circulating through the city.

The enhanced service is being paid for with developer impact fees and the plan is to reassess how much of a difference the changes have made over the next three to four years to see whether it needs to be modified.

To address the food desert issue further, the city is simultaneously giving land to local groups to help create a community garden.