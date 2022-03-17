Deputies: Man on motorcycle dead after hitting fence, thrown off bike

The sheriff's office says he was not wearing a helmet or protective gear at the time of the crash.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Lake Wales man is dead after a motorcycle crash Wednesday night, a news release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office reports.

At around 10:40 p.m., William Babington, 44, was driving his red 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Buck Moore Road north.

While on the road, Babington failed to negotiate the curve and ended up crossing the southbound lane, exiting the west edge of the road, deputies explain.

The motorcycle reportedly traveled down an embankment and crashed into a fence.

Babington was thrown off the bike and died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. He was not wearing a helmet or protective gear, and impairment seems to be a factor in the crash.

Buck Moore Road was closed in the area of the crash for approximately three hours during the investigation.