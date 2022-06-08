Lake Wales residents speak out after LGBTQ Pride Month proclamation removed from agenda

A proclamation was not made at Tuesday's meeting so the community decided to bring it up instead.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The removal of Lake Wales' LGBTQ Pride Month proclamation was a hot topic at a Tuesday night city commission meeting.

In previous years, the Lake Wales City Commission has regularly issued a proclamation in June for LGBTQ Pride Month. Polk Pride submitted a request for the same proclamation last month, and it was included on the preliminary agenda sent to commissioners and the public, the Lakeland Ledger explains.

But in the long run, it didn't end up on the final agenda, the media outlet says. A proclamation was not made at Tuesday's meeting so the community decided to bring it up instead.

During an hour-long opportunity for public comments during the meeting, some of the speakers accused newly inaugurated Mayor Jack Hilligoss and other commissioners of "showing hostility toward LGBTQ citizens," according to the Lakeland Ledger.

"I'm here as a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer person, proud of who I am and I really don't care if the city of Lake Wales supports that or not," resident Cheryl Millett said during the meeting. "We don't have to send this hateful message, we can send a message of inclusivity, so I hope you do."

Hilligoss tried to fight back on some of the criticism during the meeting by claiming he had never even looked at the proclamation, Lake Wales News reports.

"The proclamation never came across my desk, so I'll say that," the mayor said during the meeting.

City Clerk Jennifer Nanek said she brought up the Pride proclamation to the mayor before the beginning of a Wednesday agenda workshop, the local media outlet explains. She reportedly asked if Hilligoss would rather have Deputy Mayor Robin Gibson present the proclamation, but the mayor was said to have replied he would "think about it."

A few days later on Saturday, Lake Wales News reports, Nanek was told to remove the proclamation.

A Lake Wales resident asked the commission before she spoke if leaving the Pride proclamation out was an error on their part, to which a board member replied no.

Heather Mankowski, another local resident of Lake Wales, used her time at the microphone to read Davenport's Pride proclamation in full, which was accepted.

"I'm going to read this proclamation from the city of Davenport that accepted it [Monday] night, and I just ask this board to ask yourselves what's so scary about this proclamation," Mankowski said before starting to read.

Lake Wales previous Pride proclamation's full text is below:

WHEREAS, Lake Wales, Florida, is part of a global community in which people of diverse cultures, races, creeds, genders and sexual identities must work together toward peace and understanding; and,

WHEREAS, the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) residents, students, city employees and business owners within Lake Wales contribute to this vibrant, innovative, culturally-inclusive, world-class community and to its diversity; and,

WHEREAS, various advancements have been made with respect to equal rights and protections for all peoples including the LGBT community throughout the State of Florida and the United States; and,

WHEREAS, members of the LGBT communities still face ongoing discrimination based on their innate status, resulting in immeasurable human tragedy, loss of life, community isolation and abuse; and,

WHEREAS, PFLAG of Polk County envisions a world where diversity is celebrated and all people are respected, valued, and affirmed inclusive of their sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression; and,

WHEREAS, the Lakeland Youth Alliance provides a safe space for LGBT youth and their straight allies of Polk County; and,

WHEREAS, to celebrate the richness and diversity of Lake Wales, PFLAG of Polk County and the Lakeland Youth Alliance, along with various community organizations, businesses and individuals will conduct various cultural, educational and entertainment activities in June, to focus attention on the importance of acceptance and respect for diversity among us.

NOW THEREFORE, I Eugene Fultz, by the authority vested in me as Mayor of Lake Wales, Florida I do hereby proclaim June 2018, as

LGBT PRIDE MONTH

in Lake Wales, Florida, in honor of freedom from prejudice and bias in any form, and in recognition and praise of those members of our community who constantly fight the battle for equal treatment for all citizens regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, race, color, creed, ethnic origin or religion.