At least 3 men wanted in Lake Wales shootings

Police said damage was found on a house and car.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for at least three men allegedly involved in a couple of shootings earlier in the week.

Officers first responded around 8:40 p.m. Thursday to 244 C St. on a shots fired call, according to a Lake Wales Police Department news release. Upon arrival, police found several shell casings.

Another call came in just before 11 p..m in the area of Central Avenue and S. Lakeshore Boulevard, where more shell casings were found. Police said damage to a house and car were located, as well.

No one was hurt.

Since then, detectives have issued arrest warrants for three people -- a fourth person still is being identified, police say. They are:

Derrious Bradwell, a 30-year-old Lake Wales resident

Matthew Bradwell, a 25-year-old Bartow resident

Devonte Bradwell, a 24-year-old Winter Haven resident

They are to be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Detective Ricky Hartwell at 863-678-4223 extension 276, Detective David Arana at 863-678-4223 extension 269, or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.