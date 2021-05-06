x
Polk County

2 men wanted in Lake Wales shooting

One person was found with several gunshot wounds following an armed robbery, police said.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A person is in critical condition at the hospital following a Friday night shooting.

Police were called just after 9:30 p.m. to a home on Domaris Avenue, where officers learned an armed robbery had just taken place, according to a Lake Wales Police Department news release.

One person, a 36-year-old, was found with several gunshot wounds. 

It's believed two men ran off after the shooting before officers arrived, the department said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Klinger at 863-678-4223 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.

