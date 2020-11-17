Search underway for convicted felon accused of shooting man in Polk County

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police are searching for a convicted felon they say shot a man in the leg Monday night in Polk County.
The shooting stemmed from a disturbance around 8:40 p.m. in an alleyway between D Street and E Street in Lake Wales. Detectives say a man had gone to see what was the matter when he was shot. That man was airlifted to a hospital, where he is stable.
Officers say the man identified the shooter as 23-year-old Cedric Gardner of Lake Wales. Detectives have obtained a warrant for aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
As of Tuesday morning, Gardner had not been found. Anyone who knows where he is should call Detective Ayers at 863-678-4223 extension 264. Anonymous tips may also be made through Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.
