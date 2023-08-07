2 Lake Wales men killed in separate but related shootings, police say

Both men knew each other, but the motive for the first shooting is unknown. The second is believed to be in retaliation.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Lake Wales police said they are investigating what led to the shooting deaths of two men just hours apart Sunday night.

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information on the person responsible for the second shooting.

Police say their investigation began after 8 p.m. when they were called to the Lake Wales Housing Authority Grove Manor complex regarding reports of a shooting. Witnesses reportedly told police they entered Apt. B on N. First Street and saw Kendrick Akins inside. Akins left the apartment shortly after witnesses came inside, the news release explained.

After Akins left, witnesses reportedly found 23-year-old Rhasaan Johnson. He had been shot. Johnson was rushed to Advent Health Lake Wales where he died.

Detectives said they began searching for Akins as a person of interest in Johnson's death.

Around 11:45 p.m., detectives said they got a tip that Akins was walking near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Sessoms Avenue. As they were searching the area, police said they heard multiple gunshots ring out and ran toward the shooting.

Once there, they said they found Akins lying on the sidewalk. He'd been shot multiple times. He died at the scene, despite efforts to render aid, police said.

Both Akins and Johnson were from Lake Wales and knew each other, police said.

Detectives said they don't know the motive for Johnson's death, but Akins' appears to be retaliatory.

Because of the nature of Akins' shooting death, a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the second shooter is being offered.