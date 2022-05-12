24,000 eelgrass plants brought to Lake Walk-in-Water for aquatic restoration project

Polk County's shallow sportfishing lake is known for its largemouth bass.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Lake Walk-in-Water is known around the country for its trophy fish. And, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is working to make sure it stays that way.

FWC began its major aquatic habitat restoration project on Polk County's popular, shallow sportfishing lake this month. Teams brought in 24,000 eelgrass plants to serve as food and nesting habitats for the various fish and wildlife species that live there.

Lake Walk-in-Water, also known as Lake Weohyakapka, is home to sportfish like largemouth bass, crappies and panfish as well as birds like the endangered Everglade snail kite. Vegetation like cattail, bulrush (buggy whips), Kissimmee grass and hydrilla also fill the 7,528-acre natural lake.

The goal of the transplanted eelgrass is to "enhance the diversity of the native plant community in the lake’s shallow-water marshes," FWC wrote in a release.

According to the agency, approximately 50 percent of Florida’s aquatic resources have been negatively impacted due to drainage practices, urbanization, flood control over the past century.

The FWC's aquatic restoration projects are not only designed to improve habitat conditions but to ensure the long-term sustainability of the fish and wildlife that depend on the affected areas.

You can learn more about the FWC's Aquatic Habitat Conservation and Restoration efforts here.

One special, pink-tagged largemouth bass is swimming around in Lake Walk-in-Water right now as part of the FWC's TrophyCatch program. The agency has placed pink tags on bass around Florida for 10 years to reward anglers for documenting and releasing trophy bass eight pounds or larger.