Child playing with lighter causes fire in Lakeland apartment, firefighters say

Two adults and six children were displaced.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A child playing with a lighter set a fire in a Lakeland apartment building Tuesday afternoon, according to the fire department.

Lakeland firefighters say they responded to an apartment building on 1st Street off of Lakeshore Drive around 1:20 p.m. to find heavy smoke outside within the building's central courtyard.

Someone living in the building reportedly told fire crews that the fire had been extinguished, so they used thermal imaging to confirm before entering the unit.

The apartment and adjacent apartments had to be ventilated as firefighters say the unit was filled with black smoke.

The unit sustained fire and smoke damage, according to the department. Red Cross is assisting the two adults and six children who were displaced.