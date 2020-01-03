LAKELAND, Fla. — A man was rushed to the hospital after the motel room he was in caught fire.

Police suspect the man himself, a 28-year-old, set the fire on purpose.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday at the Best Motel, located at 601 East Memorial Blvd., according to the Lakeland Police Department.

A woman called law enforcement and said a man wouldn't let her back into the room. As officers arrived, the room was on fire and filled with smoke.

Firefighters worked to put out the fire and came across a 28-year-old, who was unresponsive and rushed to Tampa General Hospital for treatment. He is listed in stable condition.

A witness told police the man made threats to hurt himself.

Police say guests in the surrounding rooms were evacuated and relocated to another part of the building. Officers were evaluated for possible smoke inhalation, the news release states.

No one else was hurt.

