x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Polk County

Lakeland woman celebrates 101st birthday

Florence Emme's friends from a local Winn-Dixie store put together a special plan to help her celebrate her big day,
Credit: Lakeland PD

LAKELAND, Fla. — It's not every day you celebrate turning 101. 

That's why Florence Emme's friends from a local Winn-Dixie store put together a special plan to help her celebrate.

The Lakeland Police Department shared the story on its Facebook page. It said Ms. Emme thought nobody would show up for her big day. 

But, the folks from the grocery store where she has been a regular for years put together a drive-by parade for her. And, they asked Lakeland PD to lead the way past her house.

Her Winn-Dixie friends brought her cupcakes, balloons, flowers, stuffed animals and made her signs. 

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter