Lakeland woman celebrates 101st birthday

LAKELAND, Fla. — It's not every day you celebrate turning 101.

That's why Florence Emme's friends from a local Winn-Dixie store put together a special plan to help her celebrate.

The Lakeland Police Department shared the story on its Facebook page. It said Ms. Emme thought nobody would show up for her big day.

But, the folks from the grocery store where she has been a regular for years put together a drive-by parade for her. And, they asked Lakeland PD to lead the way past her house.

Her Winn-Dixie friends brought her cupcakes, balloons, flowers, stuffed animals and made her signs.