Lakeland cancels 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. parade

LAKELAND, Fla. — The city of Lakeland announced its 2021 Reverend Dr. MLK Jr. Parade has been canceled because of ongoing "unknowns and obstacles" about the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, there will be a special video tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in celebration. It is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16.

"The parade organizing committee came up with the idea of a video tribute as a way to continue honoring Dr. King’s legacy during this pandemic. We want to keep the citizens of Lakeland safe and the video tribute will allow the community to still be involved during this unprecedented time," recreation supervisor John Williams said in a statement.

People are encouraged to reach out to be part of the video tribute, especially if they contributed to previous parade events. Call 863-834-2577 for more information.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2021 is Monday, Jan. 18.

