Driver injured after being tapped in flipped car in Lakeland crash

LAKELAND, Fla. — In a Facebook post, the Lakeland Fire Department says it responded to a call of a car crash around 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Lakeland Hills Boulevard and East Bella Vista Street.

Once fire crews arrived on the scene, they discovered a car upside-down on top of another car. The Facebook post says a driver was entrapped in the upside-down car.

Lakeland Fire says crews quickly stabilized the upside-down car and removed the front and passenger doors to access the driver. The driver was alert and conscious while fire crews worked to get them out of the car.

The extrication of the driver was finished in less than 20 minutes, and the driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The people in the other car were checked for injuries, but none were sent to the hospital, the agency explains.

Nine Lakeland Fire Department units, three Polk County Fire Rescue Medic Units and several patrol units from the Lakeland Police Department responded to the call.