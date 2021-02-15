Deputy: Lakeland Circle K clerk arrested for using iWatch to take photos of women in store’s bathroom

“Mr. Chandler stated that he was just curious and wanted to take the photographs,” an arrest report states.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Circle K employee is facing a video voyeurism charge after he placed his phone under the women’s bathroom sink to take pictures while they used the restroom, according to an arrest report.

A Polk County deputy was called to the 7250 U.S. Hwy 98 North location on Feb. 14 where they met a woman who said she spotted the phone while inside the bathroom.

According to an arrest report, the woman saw a flash come from under the sink and went to investigate. She told the deputy that’s when she found an envelope containing a cell phone wedged in the sink’s pipes.

Once she opened the phone, she saw an image of herself and four other women using the restroom, according to an arrest report.

A deputy's search of the phone also found photos of 41-year-old Scott Chandler in the camera roll, the arrest report stated.

Investigators say Chandler came outside and said his phone was missing and that his iWatch alerted it was in the area.

After being read his rights, the sheriff’s office says Chandler admitted to placing his phone in the woman’s bathroom and that he used the camera app on his iWatch to take the photos once he saw someone enter.

“Mr. Chandler stated that he was just curious and wanted to take the photographs,” the report states.