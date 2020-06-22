Lakeland city leaders will not implement emergency mask order

After no one pushed for a mandatory mask order, the mayor said there will be no motion for one.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland city leaders decided not to make wearing a mask mandatory.

Lakeland City Commission held a specially called meeting at 9 a.m. Monday to consider the order within the city's corporate limits.

The number of coronavirus numbers continues to climb across the state and even in Polk County. One expert that spoke at Lakeland's Monday meeting said over the three day period of June 18- June 21, there was about a 15 percent increase in cases in the city.

If there had been an order, Lakeland would've been the third city in Tampa Bay to have had one, following St. Pete and Tampa.

In Tampa, you now need to wear a mask anytime you're inside a public space where you can't stay 6 feet away from other people. Those who do not comply will face a civil citation.

While in St. Petersburg, all employees at local businesses must wear face masks or coverings inside parts of their buildings that are open to the public. The ordinance applies to all establishments including bars, restaurants, gyms, retail shops, entertainment centers, barbershops, salons and more.



