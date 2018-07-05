LAKELAND, Fla. -- A controversial Confederate statue will be moved with not a dime of taxpayer's money spent.

Lakeland city commissioners unanimously voted Monday to move the 35-foot Munn Park statue to Veterans Memorial Park after voting last December to get it out of the park.

No city money will be used for the move as donations will be raised, officials say.

City manager Shawn Sherrouse estimated it would cost between $200,000 to $225,000 to move it. There is no timeline set as it will depend on how soon money is raised.

Frances Langford Promenade at Lake was another location under consideration for the monument, which was built in 1910.

