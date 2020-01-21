LAKELAND, Fla. — If you thought that moving a Confederate soldier statue out of downtown Lakeland and into a nearby memorial park last year was the end of the story, it’s not.

A federal appeals court in Atlanta has agreed to hear the case brought by a group that wants the monument moved back where it was. The statue now stands in Veterans Memorial Park -- it was moved there last year after spending more than a century in the city’s downtown Munn Park.

“I think we are already moving forward,” Lakeland resident Zoie Lang said. “I think where it is now is an acceptable place.”

But not everyone agrees.

“Just as quick as they wanted it out of here, you know, I want it back here,” resident Jerry Zazharski said.

After months of controversy and emotionally charged debate, city leaders voted to move the monument. The decision was strongly opposed by a group called Save Southern Heritage.

Now, months after the statue was moved, a federal appeals court in Atlanta has agreed to hear Save Southern Heritage’s case, which had been dismissed by a lower court.

The group says the city had no right to re-locate the statue because it was first erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1910. They paid $1,550 to put the monument there, with an expectation, the group argues, the statue would be legally protected.

“If they want it removed, they have to do the proper channels, I think,” Zazharski said.

The appeal also claims the city violated taxpayers’ rights when they first said private donations would pay to move the statue but then decided to use public money from the city’s red-light cameras.

“I believe it is a way of holding onto the past, and we can grow from it and have something maybe even better come along to represent Lakeland,” Lakeland resident Jesse Soriano said.

“They moved it somewhere else close by. They didn’t do it legally. And now they got to bring it back,” Zazharski adds.

If Save Southern Heritage prevails, the group intends to ask the court to order the City of Lakeland to move the Confederate statue back into Munn Park, presumably, a taxpayer expense.

When the city voted to move the statue back in 2018, the cost to relocate the monument was about $185,000. To this day, there is a security camera posted just a few feet away.

It's there, in part, to discourage vandalism.

A city spokesman d said it’s their policy not to comment on pending litigation.

Oral arguments are set for the week of April 20.

