Car crash kills Lakeland man putting up garage sale sign

Police say an SUV turned into the path of a car, leading to the crash that took the man's life.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Lakeland.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South Crystal Lake Drive and Lowry Avenue.

Investigators say a Nissan Rogue was going east on South Crystal Lake Drive when the driver tried to turn left onto Lowry Avenue and crossed into the path of a westbound Honda Accord. The crash pushed the Accord into the shoulder, where the car hit a 41-year-old Lakeland man who was putting up a garage sale sign in the grass.

Despite first responders' life-saving efforts, the 41-year-old died at the scene.

The 18-year-old Lakeland man who had been driving the Honda was taken to Lakeland Regional Health for treatment.

Investigators say a 16-year-old girl was driving the Nissan. She had one adult passenger in the car. Both of them were from Lakeland, and police say neither of them were transported to the hospital.