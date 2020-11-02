LAKELAND, Fla. — A 42-year-old surveyor was killed by a pickup truck Monday in Polk County.

It happened shortly after noon on Lakeland Highlands Road near Polk Parkway.

Police say a 19-year-old Lakeland woman tells them she momentarily looked down to check her speed and hit Abraham Ira Remchuk, of Orlando, with her 2006 Ford F-150.

Emergency crews tried to save Remchuk's life. He was taken to Lakeland Regional Health, where he died.

"Remchuk was a licensed professional surveyor/mapper, and it is unknown at this time what project he was working on or for whom he was performing the work," Lakeland police wrote in an email. "At the time of the crash, he was standing near his surveyor's equipment and was wearing orange clothing. There were no warning signs displayed in the area that indicated a surveyor was present, nor were there any safety cones present in the roadway where Remchuk was working."

The road was shut down for roughly 3.5 hours while officers investigated the crash.

The 19-year-old was not injured.

"Neither speed nor impairment appear to be an issue in the crash," police wrote in a statement.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Traffic Homicide Investigator Tyler Anderson at 863-834-2553 or email tyler.anderson@lakelandgov.net.

