LAKELAND, Fla. — Three children and an adult all are in stable condition after a car crashed into a home daycare.

It happened Tuesday in the area of Jewel Avenue and W. 7th Street, according to the Lakeland Fire Department.

While the three children were taken to area hospitals by helicopter, an adult was taken to the hospital by ambulance to be checked out. They are all reportedly are in stable condition.

The department tweeted the crash is being investigated as an accident.

