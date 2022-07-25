Brandon man dead after crashing into tree in Lakeland

Emergency crews tried life-saving measures, but he died at the scene.

LAKELAND, Fla — An SUV driver was killed when he crashed into a tree early Monday morning in Lakeland.

It happened near the intersection of Swindell Road and County Line Road.

Investigators say the 25-year-old Brandon man was going north at "a high rate of speed" around 12:30 a.m. when he went past a stop sign, drove across Swindell Road and plowed into the tree.

Police and firefighters arrived and tried to save his life, but officers say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lakeland PD investigators are looking into the deadly crash. The area was shut down for about two hours while the scene was processed.