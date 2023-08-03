3 teens killed in high-speed, multi-car crash in Lakeland

All three teens were inside the same car.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Three teens died after they were involved in a multi-car crash Wednesday night in Lakeland, police said.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. 98 N near Fountainlake Drive. Officers said they were called to respond to the area after reports three cars were involved in a crash.

When they arrived, officers said they found three teens unresponsive inside one of the cars, a 2012 Nissan Versa. First responders from multiple organizations worked to perform life-saving measures.

The driver, a 16-year-old girl from Lakeland, was extricated from the Nissan and rushed to the hospital. She died a short time after arriving, officers said.

Her front-seat passenger, a 19-year-old boy from Lakeland and her rear passenger, a 16-year-old boy from Lakeland both died at the scene, police said in a release.

The two other drivers involved, one in a 2006 Lincoln Mark LT pickup truck and the other in a 2010 Toyota Corolla, both had minor injuries. Neither was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At this time in the investigation, police said they believe the Nissan's driver was speeding down northbound U.S. 98 in the inside lane. At the same time, the pickup truck driver was going southbound on U.S. 98, entered the left turn lane and tried to make it into the plaza located on the east side of the roadway.