24-year-old man killed inside home after SUV crashes into residence

Officers said the driver didn't stop at the stop sign and kept going across North Crystal Lake Drive, hitting two signposts before crashing into the home.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 24-year-old man was killed after an SUV crashed into a home Monday, a news release from the Lakeland Police Department explains.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. at a home on North Crystal Lake Drive near Longfellow Boulevard.

Police said just before the crash, the 27-year-old driver of a 2016 Dodge Durango was going southbound on Longfellow Boulevard approaching the North Crystal Lake Drive intersection.

As it crashed into the home, the SUV hit a 24-year-old who was inside. First responders with the Lakeland Police Department, Polk County Fire Rescue and Lakeland Fire Department all arrived to render aid following the crash.

Despite life-saving measures, the 24-year-old man died at the crash scene. Police said he was from Brazil but are not identifying him at this time as the investigation continues.