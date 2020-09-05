23-year-old shot, killed in Lakeland

Lakeland police are asking the public to give them a call with any tips.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 23-year-old man is dead, and police still are trying to figure out who killed him.

Lakeland police were called to a report of shots fired just after 7 p.m. Friday in the area of S. Cornelia Avenue and W. Lime Street, according to a news release.

Officers found the man on the ground with gunshot wounds. They tried to save his life but were not successful. His identity is not yet known.

It's believed the shooting was not random, though police still are looking for any leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lakeland Police Department Detective Hathcock at 863-834-6975 or contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.

What other people are reading right now: