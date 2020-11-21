Man accused of pawning items owned by murdered former Lakeland city commissioner and her husband

Jarvis Collins knew the items were stolen by the man who committed the killings, police said.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A man is accused of pawning jewelry owned by a murdered former Lakeland city commissioner and her husband.

Jarvis Collins, 37, not only realized the items were stolen but knew a man was charged in the deaths of 68-year-old David Henderson and his wife and former city leader, 67-year-old Edith Henderson, according to Lakeland police.

Collins is charged with being accessory after the fact of a first-degree felony, tampering with physical evidence and dealing in stolen property.

Police say during two occasions on Nov. 11, Collins pawned the jewelry that was stolen a day prior from the Henderson home at different shops in Lakeland. He reportedly admitted to trying to sell the items given to him by 36-year-old Marcelle Waldon, who was arrested in connection to the couple's deaths.

The scene was "absolutely horrific," Lakeland police said in an earlier news conference, when officers came across the couple who had been stabbed to death.

They suspect David Henderson went out to get breakfast and was setting it up downstairs. He didn't realize that upstairs, his wife had been killed, police said. David Henderson eventually found her and a struggle ensued with Waldon before he was killed.

Police say Waldon took the couple's car, which was found on fire in a field off Oregon Avenue. It's also believed he tried to burn down the house because officers found the gas stove with all the burners turned on.

Waldon faces 10 felony charges, including first-degree murder.

Edith Henderson served as a Lakeland city commissioner from 2006 until the beginning of 2018.

