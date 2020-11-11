Police investigating double homicide in Lakeland

Officers ask people to avoid the area near Lake Morton between Mississippi Avenue and Orange Park Avenue.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police are investigating a double homicide near Lake Morton.

Few details were released Tuesday night, but police said detectives are searching the area between Mississippi Avenue and Orange Park Avenue for any potential witnesses or evidence.

Police said there is no danger to the public or local neighborhood at this time. Officers ask people to avoid the area as law enforcement investigates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Police are investigating a homicide involving two deceased victims. Detectives are canvassing the area near Lake Morton between Mississippi Ave and Orange Park Ave for potential witnesses and evidence related to the case. — LakelandPD (@LakelandPD) November 11, 2020

