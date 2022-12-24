1 person injured during house fire in Lakeland

Authorities said the person sustained burn injuries to the hands and shoulder.

LAKELAND, Fla. — One person was injured during a house fire Saturday morning in Lakeland, authorities say.

Fire crews arrived around 4 a.m. at Stella Avenue to find a house about 75 percent covered in flames, the Lakeland Fire Department said in a news release.

Authorities said no one was found inside the home as crews searched the property, however, one person did sustain burn injuries to the hands and shoulder.

The neighboring homes were evacuated out of caution.