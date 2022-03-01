Cute pets and hot heroes: Lakeland firefighter, rescued pets calendar returns

After a brief hiatus, the annual charity calendar is back and will be available at the end of 2022.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Editor's note: The above photos are from previous calendars.

It's getting hot in here... but let the firefighters take off their clothes instead.

The dogs might not be the only ones drooling — the city of Lakeland says it's bringing back its Lakeland Firefighter SPCA Rescued Pets Calendar.

After taking a brief hiatus, the Lakeland Fire Department and SPCA Florida are teaming up to bring you the "highly anticipated" 2023 Rescued Pets Calendar.

"As in the past, the calendar will feature adorable, rescued pets and the hot heroes of LFD," a release said.

In addition to the hot bods and cute pets, each month with have safety tips and information about both LFD and SPCA.

"Lakeland firefighters offer up their great looks for this year's smoldering calendar for a truly wonderful cause — all proceeds go directly to helping rescued animals in Polk County," the release said.

According to the city, past calendars have raised more than $15,000 to cover medical expenses for animals that are caught up in "human emergency scenes" Lakeland firefighters respond to. The animals are later taken to SPCA Florida's Reva McClurg Medical Center for treatment.

The city says the calendar is still being planned but the release is set for Nov. 12. The calendar will be debuted that day at SPCA Florida's annual Auction for Animals.

Each calendar will be sold for $10 both online and in person.

More details on the calendar and how you can purchase it will be released later this year, the city says.