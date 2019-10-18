LAKELAND, Fla. — It’s taken a few years, but FEMA has approved a $3.16 million reimbursement for the city of Lakeland.

The funding, awarded under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, will reimburse the city for the collection, reduction, disposal, and site management of debris following the hurricane.

“Our city did an outstanding job of coming together to recover after Hurricane Irma, and I am confident that this funding will be a step forward for our rapidly growing community. The City of Lakeland is grateful to Congressman Spano for his help in securing this funding,” the Mayor of Lakeland, Bill Mutz, said.

The city just passed the first phase of the reimbursement process. Leaders say it could take another 9-10 months to get that money back. FEMA has given over $1.4 billion of Public Assistance grants to Florida counties in response to Hurricane Irma.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter



