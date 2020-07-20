Young mother found shot to death in Lakeland, police searching for killer

The three young children of the 25-year-old woman killed were found unharmed in the home where she was shot.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police are looking for the person who shot and killed a young mother.

Officers responded to a home around 9:24 p.m. Sunday in the area of 1000 Monroe Street for reports of shots fired. When officers got there, they found a 25-year-old woman had been shot. She died at the scene.

The woman's three children, all under 8, were found in the home but were not injured. They are now with family members.

Anyone with information is asked to call 863-834-6975 and ask for Detective Tammy Hathcock.

