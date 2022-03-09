Officers investigate homicide inside Lakeland home

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Troy Smith at 863-834-8973.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead inside a home in Lakeland.

According to authorities, law enforcement received reports of shots being fired at around 2 a.m. Wednesday near the 1000 block of W 11th Street. When officers arrived, they say an 18-year-old man was found inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the man was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital where he would later die from his injuries.

Detectives say they are still in the early stages of their investigation but are asking the public for help.