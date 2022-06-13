Man shot and killed in Lakeland park

First responders tried to save his life, but he didn't survive.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the parking lot of Webster Park in Lakeland.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday.

Officers say they were dispatched to the parking lot, which is along West 6th Street. There, they found a 46-year-old man with gunshot wounds inside a car.

Police began trying to help him until paramedics showed up, but the man died at the scene. The person's name was withheld under Marsy's law.

Detectives with the Lakeland Police Department have been processing evidence and interviewing potential witnesses. As part of the investigation, police say they are trying to find 32-year-old Quinton Owens. Authorities say "they believe he may have information related to the case."

Owens was described by law enforcement as 6-foot-1 and 250 pounds. The police department provided his photo below.

Anybody with any information that might help investigators was urged to call Det. Biko Duhaney at 863-834-5918 or email Biko.Duhaney@Lakelandgov.net.