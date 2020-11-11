Police: Former Lakeland city commissioner, husband found dead inside Lake Morton home

Police said they found the bodies of David Henderson, 68, and Edith L. Henderson, 67, during a welfare check Tuesday night.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A former Lakeland city commissioner and her husband were found dead in their home Tuesday night, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Officers said they were doing a welfare check when they found David Henderson, 68, and Edith L. Henderson, 67, dead inside their home near Lake Morton.

Edith served as a Lakeland City Commissioner from 2006 until the beginning of 2018.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Tammy Hathcock at 863.834.6975 or tammy.hathcock@lakelandgov.net. To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip," or download the free "P3tips" app on a smartphone or tablet.

