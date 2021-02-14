LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland hospital employee is accused of sexually assaulting an elderly patient Friday night, according to detectives.
The Lakeland Police Department says it happened around 9:45 p.m. at Lakeland Regional Health. An officer on duty at the hospital was alerted to the assault by hospital security, the agency said.
Detectives say they learned an 82-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in an elevator by a hospital employee while she was being taken between floors for testing.
According to police, 21-year-old Jordan Robert James was charged with aggravated sexual battery and false imprisonment and taken to the Polk County Jail.
Detectives say the investigation is still ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Trump acquitted: Senate votes 57-43 at 2nd impeachment trial
- Strong, severe storms possible this weekend
- Lakeland hospital employee accused of sexual battery of 82-year-old patient, police say
- Polk County teacher accused of attacking 2 students after basketball game
- Body found in car removed from Clearwater pond
- New data shows Super Bowl celebrations might not cause huge spike in COVID-19 cases
- Florida Walmarts 'accidentally' opened up COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people under 65
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter