Polk County

Lakeland hospital employee accused of sexual battery of 82-year-old patient, police say

Police say it happened in an elevator when the patient was being transported between hospital floors.
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland hospital employee is accused of sexually assaulting an elderly patient Friday night, according to detectives.

The Lakeland Police Department says it happened around 9:45 p.m. at Lakeland Regional Health. An officer on duty at the hospital was alerted to the assault by hospital security, the agency said.

Detectives say they learned an 82-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in an elevator by a hospital employee while she was being taken between floors for testing. 

According to police, 21-year-old Jordan Robert James was charged with aggravated sexual battery and false imprisonment and taken to the Polk County Jail.

Detectives say the investigation is still ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates. 

