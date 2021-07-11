Someone illegally dumped 30 tires into a Lakeland lake, city says

City leaders are asking the public to help them find out who did it.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland city leaders are hoping to find out who dumped 30 tires into one of the city's lakes.

City leaders say they received a report from a citizen regarding approximately 30 tires chucked into Lake Parker.

The city says dumping is illegal and anyone caught doing so could face felony charges and jail time.

"Lakes are protected natural resources that provide habitat for many species such as fish, turtles, birds, frogs, and alligators but not dumped tires," the city wrote in part on Facebook. "These tires belong at the landfill where they can be disposed of or even recycled properly."

City leaders say they are looking into the incident. And, they're asking anyone who has information about this illegal dumping or any other littering or dumping to contact the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6900 or the city's dumping hotline at 863-834-3867.