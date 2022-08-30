Waterline failure washes out corner at Lakeland intersection

Repairs are underway.

LAKELAND, Fla. — People should drive with care at the intersection of 10th Street and Wabash Avenue where a corner recently collapsed.

The new waterline at the southeast corner was part of a larger, $5.1 million project that was completed in April, according to the city of Lakeland. The area now features a two-lane roadway, 6-foot wide sidewalks, street lighting, a traffic signal and more.

Now, repairs are being made.

The city said Tuesday that water is shut off in the area but, at this time, no customers are currently without the utility.

"Crews are currently investing the nature of the failure to determine the cause. They will know more as the day progresses and the work crew is able to dig into the impacted area," the city's statement reads.

A project engineer told the city there's some settling on the southwest and northwest corners of the intersection, as well, with pavement pulling away from the curbing. Repairs will be made here, as well.