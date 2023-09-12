3 family members, including 2 children, killed in Lakeland crash

Two other people inside the car, who are also related to those killed, are being treated for critical injuries.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Three members of a family, including two children, were killed Monday in a two-car crash in Lakeland, police said. And, two other family members are critically hurt.

The crash happened around 7:46 p.m. on Kathleen Road near Quincy Street. According to police, when officers arrived, they found a 2015 red Cadillac SUV carrying five people had collided with a 2016 black Dodge Challenger.

The Cadillac's driver and all three young passengers were ejected from the SUV as a result of the crash.

First responders with Lakeland police, Polk County Fire Rescue and Lakeland Fire all provided assistance with this crash, providing life-saving measures.

The Cadillac's front passenger, identified as 33-year-old Mavaria Carter, died at the scene.

The remaining four Cadillac passengers were rushed to the hospital. Two children, a 6-year-old and a 13-year-old, later died at the hospital.

The Cadillac's driver, 30-year-old Jeremy Felton and a 14-year-old passenger remain in critical condition.

According to police, Felton is Carter's brother and all three children are her children. All five family members lived in Lakeland.

The driver of the Challenger, a 20-year-old from Lakeland, was taken to the hospital for their injuries and was listed in "stable" condition.

Based on the information gathered, police said the Cadillac was driving southbound on Kathleen Road and got into the left turn lane in order to turn left onto Quincy Street. At the same time, police said the Challenger was going northbound on Kathleen Road in the outside lane.

When the Cadillac turned left, it crossed into the Challenger's path, resulting in the collision. Post-impact, the Cadillac rotated and struck a utility pole.

Police added it appears Felton and the children were not wearing seatbelts when the crash happened.