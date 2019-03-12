LAKELAND, Fla. — If it all works out, it may not be long before passenger planes are taking off and landing in Polk County.

Squeezed between Tampa and Orlando, Lakeland Linder Airport already sees its share of small plane traffic, but with NOAA hurricane hunters – and soon Amazon – rolling down the runway, there's a big push to bring a commercial airline to the tarmac.

Now, commissioners appear ready to pony up about a million dollars to do just that. After a presentation about the potential benefits on Monday, most seemed ready to pledge the money from tourism taxes for a fund which would be used to attract a major airline like American or Delta. Commuter jets would likely link to hub airports in cities like Atlanta or Charlotte.

The City of Lakeland has already agreed to chip in another million, $750,000 would come from a U.S. Department of Transportation grant and private businesses would pick up the rest. The plan is to raise somewhere between $3.5 million and $5 million as a backstop. Essentially, whatever airline decides to open up shop at Lakeland Linder would have a 7-figure insurance policy against potential profit losses.

The idea of making it more convenient for people to travel in and out of Lakeland has hotel and restaurant owners seeing dollar signs – but not everyone is ready to clear it for takeoff.

Some people who life in the airport's flight path are concerned about the roar of commercial jets – and the pollution they create. They'll have a chance to share their opinions when the proposal comes up for public comment. That could happen at the next Polk County Commission meeting on Dec. 17.

If the plan is approved, Lakeland Linder could become the Bay Area’s newest aviation option by June 2021.

RELATED: Mid-flight heart attack kills pilot in the cockpit

RELATED: British Airways says flights disrupted by ‘technical issue’

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter