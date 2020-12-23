Investigators say the Highland City man had a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Polk County man was arrested Tuesday, more than a month after a crash killed two passengers in a pickup truck he was driving.

Deputies say 31-year-old Justin Mathis ran his 2018 Chevrolet Silverado into the back of a semi-trailer on Nov. 20. It happened on US-98 at County Road 540A in the Highland City area of Lakeland. The front of the pickup became wedged underneath the semi.

Christopher Lofton, 34, and David Weldon, 38, died in the crash. Mathis was taken to Lakeland Regional Health for injuries to his face.

The 59-year-old driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

At the time, the Polk County Sheriff's Office obtained a warrant for Mathis' blood and sent a sample to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for analysis. Deputies say the results later revealed he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.25g/100ml, which is three times the legal limit.

"There is no excuse to get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you've been drinking. With the advent of ride sharing apps, there are a variety of alternate transportation options out there," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd wrote in a statement. "Please, don't drink and drive - just like in this instance, it can be fatal."

Mathis has since been charged with DUI manslaughter and DUI with property damage.

What other people are reading right now: