Lakeland man dies after ATV crash

Roger Tyer Jr. was found pinned under his green 2023 Polaris Sportsman 570 ATV after it flipped over and landed on top of him, deputies said.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 35-year-old man died from his injuries received during an all-terrain vehicle crash Saturday evening north of Lakeland, the sheriff's office said.

Roger Tyer Jr. was found pinned under his green 2023 Polaris Sportsman 570 ATV after it flipped over and landed on top of him near Wildlife Trail, deputies said.

According to a preliminary investigation, Tyer was under the ATV for about 30 minutes before someone found him and called 911.

Deputies said life-saving measures were performed on Tyer at the scene before he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Tyer was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.