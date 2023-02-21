Family remembers Lakeland man killed in Mississippi mass shooting

Chris Boyce and his brother had just grabbed coffee at a gas station when he was shot in the drivers seat of his truck.

LAKELAND, Fla. — One of the people killed after a mass shooting in Mississippi over the weekend was 59-year-old Chris Boyce from Lakeland.

Investigators said the shooter, Richard Crum, shot and killed six people, including Boyce.

Boyce and his brother Earl were in Mississippi because they needed to take care of some things on their late father's property. Earl said they were at a nearby gas station and had just grabbed coffee when Crum approached them in their truck.

“All that came out of his mouth was don’t move and he was shaking real bad and pulled the trigger,” Earl said.

Boyce was shot in the driver's seat, while Earl was able to escape and fell down a ravine, which he believes saved him.

“I think that’s what cloaked me, I fell down that ravine and at the time he came over I was probably underneath leaves and dirt,” he said.

Boyce’s daughter Jennifer described him as a caring and selfless man. Her mother and stepmother passed away over the years and she depended on her father a lot. He helped her take care of her son in Lakeland.

“He was very special, the most special person that was ever in my life,” she said.

Earl and Jennifer said they want justice and change.

“There’s a lot of people out there who have mental health issues and this stuff has to be vetted," Earl said. "Why was this man allowed to have that many guns if he did have mental health issues? Why? Just why? I understand it’s a small town and people hunt and fish but this happens everywhere now."

Boyce's family said they want him to be remembered as the incredible brother, father, friend and person he was.

“I just thought when he was alive, if anyone was going to go to heaven it was him,” Jennifer said.