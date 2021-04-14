Man accused of beating toddler to death charged with 1st-degree murder, records show

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland man accused of beating his girlfriend's son to death has new charges filed against him, jail records show.
On April 10, 30-year-old Alegray Jones was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child. He is accused of beating a 2-year-old after getting upset with him. Police say the young boy died from his injuries.
Jail records now show Jones has been charged with 1st-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. Records also show he has a previous criminal history, including arrests for narcotics possession and driving on a suspended license.
Lakeland police say officers responded around 12:45 a.m. Friday to an apartment on Woodlake Drive on a report of an unresponsive child. Investigators learned the toddler was in the care of Jones, who is the boyfriend of the child's mother.
Police say they later learned Jones admitted to hitting the boy after he urinated on the couch. After hitting him, Jones reportedly sent a text to the boy's mother and said the boy wasn't waking up. She would come home from work and, finally, 911 was called.
The child was found to have injuries across his body.
An investigation is ongoing at this time, police said.
