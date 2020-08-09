Lakeland's commissioners vote to extend mask mandate through Oct. 5

City leaders met Tuesday afternoon to decide whether or not the mandate should be extended into October.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland commissioners voted to extend the city's mask mandate through Oct. 5.

The vote wasn't unanimous: Commissioners voted 4-3 to pass the extension.

Lakeland's city commission met virtually Tuesday afternoon to decide if the city's mask mandate should be extended or not. The mandate had been set to expire at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The order requires people to wear a face-covering in indoor public spaces where social distancing is not possible. People wishing to voice their opinion on mandatory face coverings had the chance to do so today.

Those wishing to comment on Proposed Resolution 20-037 requiring face coverings in indoor public locations will have the opportunity to comment before @orlandohealth and other agenda items at Tuesday's City Commission Meeting. https://t.co/fasMcCJcAe#LKLD — City of Lakeland (@lakelandgov) September 4, 2020

Lakeland's mandatory mask ordinance initially began on July 2, after it passed with a 5-2 vote. It was extended on Aug. 3.

Under the ordinance, anyone caught not wearing a mask could face a fine of up to $250. There are exceptions, however. People who are eating or exercising are excluded and so is anyone under 18 playing a sport. Kids who are eight years old and younger are also exempt.

