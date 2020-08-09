Lakeland's mask mandate could expire today

City leaders will meet Tuesday afternoon to decide whether or not the mandate should be extended into October.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland's city commission will meet virtually Tuesday afternoon to decide if the city's mask mandate should be extended or not. The mandate is set to expire at 5 p.m. Tuesday, the city commission will meet at 3 p.m.

The order requires people to wear a face-covering in indoor public spaces where social distancing is not possible. People wishing to voice their opinion on mandatory face coverings will have the chance to do so today.

Those wishing to comment on Proposed Resolution 20-037 requiring face coverings in indoor public locations will have the opportunity to comment before @orlandohealth and other agenda items at Tuesday's City Commission Meeting. https://t.co/fasMcCJcAe#LKLD — City of Lakeland (@lakelandgov) September 4, 2020

Lakeland's mandatory mask ordinance initially began on July 2, after it passed with a 5-2 vote. It was extended on August 3, and if it is extended today, the order would run through October 5.

Under the ordinance, anyone caught not wearing a mask could face a fine of up to $250. There are exceptions, however. People who are eating or exercising are excluded and so is anyone under 18 playing a sport. Kids who are eight years old and younger are also exempt.

