Federal charges for Lakeland drive-by shooting expected to be filed

Authorities have not announced any arrests nor released the names of the suspected gunmen aside from one man shot and killed after a unrelated chase with deputies.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Federal charges are expected to be filed in the drive-by mass shooting in Lakeland that sent 11 men to the hospital.

Roger Handberg, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, along with Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor, Jr., Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and State Attorney Brian Hass are all expected to be there for the announcement of the charges.

In the weeks since the shooting, authorities have not announced any arrests nor the names of any additional suspected gunmen. On Feb. 6, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Alex Greene was believed to be connected to the mass shooting.

However, Greene, who had a warrant for burglary, reportedly led law enforcement on a chase before carjacking an elderly woman when law enforcement blocked off his truck. He then reportedly drove toward a Lakeland officer and didn't stop when told. The officer then fired six shots, hitting Greene, Judd said. Greene crashed and was taken to the hospital where he died.

The mass drive-by shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 30 in the area of Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street. A dark blue four-door Nissan with a temporary tag pulled up to where at least 11 men were gathered. The windows rolled down as the gunmen opened fire.

Two men were critically injured — one was shot in the abdomen and the other was shot in the face/jaw, according to Taylor. The other nine had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Taylor said in a previous news conference there was a large quantity of marijuana found at the scene that was packaged for sale. However, he did not go as far as to say the agency believed drugs were a factor in the shooting.

"This is something that doesn't happen in Lakeland," Taylor said the day of the shooting. "I've been here 34 years, and I have never worked an event where this many people have been shot at one time."

Lakeland police said it's believed the gunmen are from Polk County but not from Lakeland.

No weapons were found at the scene of the shooting, but police say a rifle was located in one of the cars that transported an injured man to the hospital.