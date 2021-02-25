Body of missing Lakeland teen found in Sumter County

Officers said the teen was reported missing early Wednesday morning after his family said they lost contact with him on Monday.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department shared a tragic update late Wednesday night about a missing teen.

Police said the body of Charlie Roberts, 18, was found Wednesday in the Green Swamp area of Sumter County.

Officers said Roberts was reported missing early Wednesday morning after his family said they lost contact with him on Monday.

The Lakeland Police Department said the Sumter County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation. Officers did not release any other information.

