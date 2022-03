Heather Walker was last seen Monday in the area of Summer Landing Drive.

LAKELAND, Fla — Have you seen Heather Walker?

Lakeland police are searching for the 53-year-old woman who was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Summer Landing Drive.

Authorities say Walker is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She's blonde and has shoulder-length hair.

It's possible that she is driving a copper-colored Hyundai Genesis Coupe with Florida tag JYBM37.