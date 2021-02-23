Lakeland adds red-light running detection program to 3 intersections

The Intersection Collision Avoidance Safety Program systems kicked in Monday in an effort to help reduce the number of accidents seen in the city.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland has been approved by the Florida Department of Transportation to begin using iCASP red-light running detection systems at three of its intersections.

The Intersection Collision Avoidance Safety Program systems kicked in Monday in an effort to help reduce the number of accidents seen in the city.

iCASP extends the red-light phase of a traffic light when sensors detect a car that might not be able to stop ahead of the intersection due to its speed. The software's artificial intelligence would then be able to delay a green signal for oncoming traffic by a few seconds.

But speeders should not take this as a reason to press their luck as they can still receive a $158 citation in the mail.

The new detection software is located at:

West Memorial Boulevard at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

East Memorial Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue

South Florida Avenue at Beacon Road

The latest data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety shows in 2018 846 people were killed in crashes that involved a red light runner. The institute adds roughly another 139,000 were injured in red-light running crashes.

